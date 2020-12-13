New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: Imagine walking down in Goa's beachy lane and from the distance, you hear someone singing 'O Sanam' and it's got all your attention, now, you are in that particular cafe but boom! your favorite singer Lucky Ali is there blessing your ears with his song in this special concert. After watching this, for sure, your day, even the year is made. However, this is no dream this actually happened in real life and we are not kidding, this dream became a reality for a few people in Goa as the singer performed an impromptu concert at the Garden of Dreams.

Actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi who is currently in Goa shared a video of Lucky Ali singing to O Sanam. Taking to Instagram, she shared the video where Lucky Ali is singing to yet another soulful rendition of ‘O Sanam’. She captioned the viral video as ‘Lucky Ali live & impromptu at Arambol. At Garden of Dreams‘ @officialluckyali #goa’

In the video, Lucky Ali is playing his guitar and is crooning the song O Sanam while the crowd surrounding him is seen in the awe of the moment and there was yet another amazing moment where the singer pauses after singing the line - 'nazro se ab na humko giraana' and the entire crowd goes 'toh bhool na jaana' in unison.

Earlier, a video of the singer singing to his song O Sanam went viral and every 90s kid went gaga with it, and now to make the weekend even more amazing, he is here to bless your ears and feed and netizens can't be more grateful.

The video has yet again gone viral and has been gaining amazing comments from the fans. One of the users wrote, "O Lucky, how wonderfully you sing. Straight from the heart," another user wrote, "The audience is so lucky that they got to witness such an intimate performance."

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma