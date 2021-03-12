The name of the dishes of this thali are- Pandya Patra, Dhoni Khichdi, Bhuvaneshwar Bharta, Rohit Aloo Rashila, Shardul Shrikhand, Bouncer Basundi, Hattrick Gujarati dal, Bhumra Bhindi Simlamirch, Harbhajan Handvo, and Kohli Khaman.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: The way to Indians' heart is through two things, first thing first is food then comes Cricket, but what if we tell you that there is a restaurant that serves it all in a five-feet long special Motera Thali. Wouldn't it be just the right treat? Now, if your mouth is watering just by the name and size of this thali, we are here to make you crave for it, as we have come up with the details about this thali and the restaurant that serves this exotic cuisine.

This special five-feet long thali is served in the courtyard by Marriott Hotel in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. This amazing thali has all the things in it. From Khaman to khichdi to bhindi simlamirch, this thali comes with every possible Indian dish. But, wait, there's another special thing in this thali and that is the name of the dishes of this thali are after the Indian cricket players.

The name of the dishes of this thali are- Pandya Patra, Dhoni Khichdi, Bhuvaneshwar Bharta, Rohit Aloo Rashila, Shardul Shrikhand, Bouncer Basundi, Hattrick Gujarati dal, Bhumra Bhindi Simlamirch, Harbhajan Handvo, and Kohli Khaman.

Recently, the Courtyard Marriott celebrated the Cricket Raas festival in which they introduced the Motera Thali Challenge. In this challenge, the person who takes part in this challenge needed to finish the five feet thali in 1 hour with their family or friends. In this challenge, the maximum number of people included finishing one thali was four. Cricketer Parthiv Patel was invited as a guest of honour in this challenge, and he also tried this unique challenge of finishing the mammoth thali with his friend.

The Courtyard by Marriott also shared pictures of the thali on their Instagram. As soon as they shared the photos, netizens bombarded the comment section with heart and fire emojis. One of the users wrote, "Wow! This Thali is insane."

Another wrote, "Amazing🔥❤️"

Yet another wrote, "wow this is so amazing."

Well, it looks like, netizens are already in love with this thali. Will you try this thali? Do let us know in the comment section.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma