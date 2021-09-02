Louis Vuitton launched new line of bikes for extra expensive price. The pictures of the bike is doing rounds on social media. Scroll to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Louis Vuitton is a brand that deals in luxe products for their customers. Upping their game in the range of products this brand recently launched its bicycles. The brand has launched bicycles for both the genders. Louis Vuitton has kept its price very casual, only $ 28,900 that is Rs 21,12,363. The price has left the internet users in shock.

The bicycle that Louis Vuitton launched come among the line of their premium products. These red, blue, black and yellow Louis Vuitton Bikes are already available on the online store of this brand.

Can we imagine to ride a bike that is this expensive? Most probably not. These extra pricey bikes are now viral on internet and some netizens have the most hilarious reaction to it.

A marketing page, Mad over Marketing in the most hilarious way has trolled the bike makers. Sharing a post on micro blogging site they wrote,"Louis Vuitton has launched a new line of bicycles with a casual price tag of just $28,900.Since losing the bike would be devastating, a GPS tracking chip is stashed beneath the saddle in case it goes missing. You can even add your initials to the bike for a personalised touch."

Louis Vuitton has launched a new line of bicycles with a casual price tag of just $28,900.



Since losing the bike would be devastating, a GPS tracking chip is stashed beneath the saddle in case it goes missing. You can even add your initials to the bike for a personalised touch. pic.twitter.com/outg8Maoqp — Mad Over Marketing (@MadOMarketing) September 1, 2021

An micro blogging site user commented,"Louis Vuitton launched a bicycle and it costs more than my car!," while other commented how these bikes are thing to show off and never ride.

See some reactions here:

Bicycle brands watching Louis Vuitton's "grand" debut in the bike game. https://t.co/ohfulZtQ2c — Swat💤007 (@panduhmohneeum) September 1, 2021

Some tough life choices:



Buying a Louis Vuitton Bicycle or a Jeep Compass. — Ayush Agrawal (@ayush_agr87) September 1, 2021

When you ask Louis Vuitton what they were thinking while pricing that Bicycle pic.twitter.com/exGEyblAHe — Sameer (@SameerLedger) September 1, 2021

"Presenting Louis Vuitton bike for £20,200 only. Back in the days, a bunch of kids and I used to rent a bicycle from the neighbourhood shop @ 2 rupees an hour. Just saying,"another user commented.

What are your thoughts on these new bikes?

Posted By: Ashita Singh