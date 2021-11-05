New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Aren't children just adorable. From their face to their actions, everything about them is just so innocent and pure. While we came across many terms including quarantine, masks, sanitization due to the worldwide COVID-19 pandemic. Children also were exposed to many new things like wearing a mask, sanitizing and ensuring social distance, and regular temperature testing.

Recently, a video of a toddler has been doing rounds on the internet where she is asking a security guard for checking her temperature. Holding a soft toy in one hand the girl in the most adorable way walked to a security guard and got her temperature checked.

In the shared video, the girl in a green cute dress and two ponytails after getting her temperature checked, asked the guard with a thermometer to check her stuff toy's temperature as well the man didn't deny but went on and checked the toy too.

Sharing this most heart-melting video on Twitter, a netizen called Dinesh Joshi wrote, "A responsible citizen should be like this." Watch the video here:

A responsible citizen should be like this. @hvgoenka pic.twitter.com/7phGPk4rfm — Dinesh Joshi (@officeofdnj) November 3, 2021

So cute and innocent right? The netizens also seemed to agree as they couldn't stop gushing over the video and bombarded the comments box with their reactions. Many lauded the girl's state of mind for being aware while others praised her upbringing.

All the people in the country should learn the social responsibility from this cute little girl — N Arun Raj (@NArunRaj1289) November 5, 2021

“What a responsible citizen. So cute and a good lesson to the world,” a user wrote while a second user commented, “Credit to the nation she belongs to and their parents. Precaution measures, responsibility deeply engraved at such tender age.”

Meanwhile, a Twitter user named Arun said that " All the people in the country should learn the social responsibility from this cute little girl."

Others just went on gushed about her cuteness as one internet user wrote, "So incredibly cute..," and another wrote," AWWW...SO NICE."

What do you have to say? Do share with us.

