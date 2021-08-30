Celebrating Krishna Janmashtmi, this little girl dances on Radha Kaise Na Jale. Video shared on social media is getting much love as netizens finds it aww-dorable.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: On the occassion on Krishna Janmashtmi, while devotees worships the Lord and hails his birth. Children are especially included in this festival as they dress up as Krishna and Radha looking super-cute. Among all, this little girl has a very unique way of celebrating Janmashtmi. A video has gone viral on the internet of a girl dancing.

On this auspicious festival of Janmashtmi, this little girl is dressed up as Radha in yellow attire and is seen dancing. In the video gone viral, this absolutely adoreable bundle of cuteness is dancing on the song' Radha kaise na jale' from the movie Lagaan, which has left internet amused.

Take a look at the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tania & Sony (@tania_and_sony)

The video has been shared from the instagram account named Tania ans Sony. The post has till now garnered over 32k views. Sharing the post on the site she wrote,"“O krishna , i am yours and you are mine “ . “ Happy janmashtami."

The video is shared with a very high speed over the social micro blogging website. The little girl named Tania is seen re-creating steps of Gracy singh, who in the movie performed on this song. With the song playing in the backgroun on television screen, Tania tries and matches the exact steps from the song.

Her very cute moves and adorable expressions will surely make one's day happy. Delighted to watch her video, internet users has praised her dancing skills. Reacting to her dance, internet users commented on her cuteness mentioning," How cute, Adorable,lovely Radha."

Posted By: Ashita Singh