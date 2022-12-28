Lionel Messi's Qatar Room To Be Turned Into Museum After Argentina's Triumph At FIFA World Cup 2022

Argentine star Lionel Messi's hotel room in Qatar, where he stayed during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, will be transformed into a museum as announced by Qatar University on Wednesday.



Messi and Sergio Aguero shared a room near the end of Argentina's victorious World Cup campaign. The room will no longer host visitors, GOAL.com quoted Qatari news agency QNA.



Instead, it has been reported that there are plans to turn the space into a small museum, with the Paris Saint-Germain star's possessions being preserved in all their splendour for other students and tourists.

Qatar University announced that it would transfer the room in which Argentinian player Lionel #Messi stayed during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 into a small museum. #QNA pic.twitter.com/2TRavJI2qL — Qatar News Agency (@QNAEnglish) December 27, 2022



"The room of Argentina national team player Lionel Messi will remain unchanged and will remain available only for visitors and not for residents. Messi's belongings will be a legacy for students and future generations and a witness to the great achievements Messi has reached during the World Cup," said Hitmi al Hitmi, director of communications and public relations at Qatar University, GOAL.com quoted Qatari newspaper Al Sharq.



Argentina won their third World Cup and Messi's first of his career after a stunning triumph over France in the 2022 championship game. His club manager, Christophe Galtier, acknowledged the joy of reaching such a significant milestone, but he also announced that the 35-year-old will not appear for PSG until mid-January.



Messi received the golden ball in the 2022 World Cup final for being the best player in the tournament. He scored seven goals behind Kylian Mbappe's tally of eight goals. The French player was awarded the golden boot for being the top scorer in the tournament.



Messi is savouring a well-deserved holiday after a successful World Cup run, but PSG will be without one of their star attackers due to a crowded winter schedule.