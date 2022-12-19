WATCH: Lionel Messi Celebrates FIFA World Cup Victory, Dances On Top Of Table

In a video posted by footballer Nicolas’ Otamendi, Lionel Messi can be seen celebrating Argentina’s third World Cup triumph against France in the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Sunday at the Lusail stadium.

After lifting the world cup trophy, Messi, who must have felt like he was on top of the world, danced atop a table in Argentina locker room. The whole Argentina team was in the mood for celebration.

As Messi entered the locker room with the FIFA World Cup trophy in hand, the whole camp erupted in joy while Messi climbed on top of the table to express his dream-come-true moment after the major victory.

In other scenes of the video, the Argentina players can be seen singing continuously as everyone from Angel Di Maria to Sergio Aguero appeared on screen and shared a few words. The players can soon be seen creating a train and dancing. They were joined by Chucky doll from the movie Child's Play holding a beer.

After the match, while talking to journalists, Messi said that he is excited to return to Argentina with the World Cup trophy. He expressed that he ‘craved’ this moment for so long.

“I knew God would bring this gift to me, I had the feeling that this World Cup was the one. It took so long, but here it is. We suffered a lot, but we managed to do it. Can’t wait to be in Argentina to witness the insanity of this,” Messi said.



Messi led Argentina to an emotional 4-2 victory over France in the World Cup finals on penalties on Sunday after a thrilling 120 minutes of action ended in a 3-3 draw. Messi scored twice in the game and once more in the shootout.



After fulfilling his lifelong dream by lifting the world cup trophy, many thought the 35-year-old Messi may never again come out wearing the famed blue and white stripes of Argentina. But after a few moments, Messi declared that he does not plan to retire from international duty in near future.