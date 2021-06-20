Travelling on an elevated metro line, the monkey has taken the metro seat right beside a human passenger while looking outside from the glass-pane with the curiosity of a child.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Delhi Metro resumed its services from June 7 onwards and ever since Delhiites have made their Metro to be the central mode of putting their tracks of lives back to normal. However, this Saturday, Delhi Metro had a unique traveller – a monkey.



Travelling on an elevated metro line, the monkey has taken the metro seat right beside a human passenger while looking outside from the glass-pane with the curiosity of a child.

A user took to Twitter and shared the video while tagging Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in the tweet.

Watch the video here:

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) replied to the user and asked for further details. The user claimed it to be the Yamuna bank metro station.

‘Kid first time in metro’, Twitter reacts on Monkey in Delhi Metro

People on the micro-blogging site reacted with amusement. “His curiosity is next level, the way he was looking outside the window is no different than a kid first time in metro,” wrote a user. “I love this monkey not only is he vibing he is also one of the most well behaved and considerate Delhi metro passengers I’ve ever seen,” posted another. “I have definitely seen this in a movie named Madagascar,” quipped the third.

The resumption of the services by Delhi Metro started when the Government started to reopen the National Capital following the downward trend of the COVID-19 cases in Delhi-NCR after the second wave of the pandemic hit the country. The public carrier is currently running with 50 per cent capacity while attempting to ensure COVID-specific protocol to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation had earlier reported losses of over Rs 1,700 Crore in 2020-2021 due to disrupted services of the public carrier amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma