'Like A Disney Fairy Tale': Little Girl Recreates Disney Moment With Deer; Internet Calls It Adorable

WHILE many cute and adorable videos continue making rounds on the internet, here's a video that will take you to fairyland.

A lot of us have grown up watching Disney fairy tales and the only dream most of us had as a child, was to go to a fairyland, someday. However, we all know by now that that's not possible.

Now, a video that seems like a scene from a fairy tale, is making the internet go crazy. In the small clip that depicts a fairy tale moment, a girl can be seen pampering a fawn near a waterfall. The whole set-up makes it look like it's not real but a scene from some movie with a cute little Princess in it. The video made users walk down memory lane and reminiscence their beautiful childhood days.

Additionally, it also reminds us how amazing nature is and how it plays a significant role in both human and animal happiness.

Taking to Twitter, a netizen with the username Buitengebieden shared it on Saturday. The caption of the post read, "Like a Disney fairy tale."

Like a Disney fairy tail..😊 pic.twitter.com/DLURUwREHp — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) September 9, 2022

The video starts with a little girl who is sitting on rocks nearby a waterfall. The girl is wearing a light blue frock. A fawn standing next to the little girl is also seen in the video who is eating something from the girl's hands. While the expression on the girl's face clearly states that she is happy, the fawn affectionately continues to press its mouth against her hands in order to eat whatever the girl is holding in her hands.

They look so adorable.

The video has more than 924k views so far, with above 4k retweets, 42.3k likes, and more than 230 quote tweets.

The video set fire on the internet with users dropping heartfelt comments in the comment section of the post. "How beautiful the world could be if humans would stop destroying it all," said a user.

A second one said, "Little girl is showing what Humanity is supposed to look like. To protect the nature that provides us."

"Actually, I believe this where Disney got their inspiration," a third user wrote. A fourth user said, "I know someone who gave food to a white tailed deer in the forest and the deer wasen't afraid,i think animals feel nice souls."