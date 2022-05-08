Panipat | Jagran News Desk: A station house officer (SHO) and two forest department officials were injured in an operation on Saturday night (May 7) while leading a rescue team to catch a leopard in Behrampur village of Panipat district. The leopard was later successfully tranquilized.

Panipat superintendent of police Shashank Kumar Sawan tweeted a video clip of the leopard’s attack. "I salute their bravery and courage," he said. "In the end, everyone is safe, including the leopard," he added.

The three officials who sustained injuries were identified as Sanouli station house officer Jagjit Singh, Panipat forest department ranger Virender Gahlyan and the forest department’s veterinary surgeon Ashok Khasa. SHO Jagjit and Virender Gahlyan were admitted to the hospital and their condition is stable, as reported by Hindustan Times.

SHO Jagjit Singh and his team responded to the SOS message from the villagers about a leopard being spotted in the village. Following this, an extensive search operation began, which eventually led to the team spotting the leopard around 9.30 pm.

Meanwhile, a man was attacked by a leopard when he was trying to take a close-up photo at Chabua bypass in Dibrugarh, Assam on Saturday. The incident took place near Kharjan Tea Estate in Chabua. According to reports, a full-grown male leopard had taken refuge inside a culvert at Chabua bypass. The local people gathered at the place to see the leopard. The man, a bus driver, went to see the leopard and tried to take a close-up photo. Suddenly, the leopard attacked the person and injured him. He sustained injuries to his leg.

A team from Tinsukia Forest Department came and tranquilized the leopard. The leopard was put inside a cage and taken to Tinsukia. Meanwhile, in a similar incident, a two-month-old infant girl was injured in Padardi village of Ghoghamba taluka in the Panchmahal district of Gujarat after a leopard tried to take her away. It dropped her when it was chased by the girl's family. The incident took place early on Thursday (May 5).

Posted By: Sugandha Jha