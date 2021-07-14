Fans of Argentine superstar footballer Lionel Messi were left berserk when a photo of him on a 'beedi' packet went viral across various social media platforms.

While there is no denying that Messi is one of the richest sportspersons in the world, not even his craziest fans had ever imagined seeing his picture on a local beedi brand.

The photo, which was shared by IPS Rupin Sharma on his official Twitter account, depicts a smiling Messi on a beedi bundle. As per the packaging, it is manufactured by one 'Arif Biri Factory'. IPS officer Rupin Sharma shared the hilarious photo on Twitter with a caption saying, ”Messi’s first endorsement in India”.

Messi's fans were left in splits and did acknowledge that it is his first endorsement in India indeed. The picture has received a lot of reactions on Twitter. It is being shared from different accounts. A user wrote, “Looks like premium beedi to afford Messo.” Another user wrote, “Argentina football star Messi won the Copa America by his country and immediately got a brand to endorse. "Messi Biri". Great achievement Enjoy.” Some others are also calling it 'Messy Beedi'.

The Argentine footballer is a global icon with a reported net worth of 600 million US Dollars. His earnings alone in the last year were about 130 million US Dollars despite it being a COVID-19 affected season. Furthermore, Messi recently won the Copa America championship after defeating Brazil in the final. The celebration is going on across the globe and his fans can’t control their happiness and excitement. Argentina had won the title in the year 1993.

Meanwhile, some other fans also shared images of the Portuguese footballer Christiano Ronaldo on a beedi packet called 'Ronaldo Biri'. Ronaldo is considered to be Messi's biggest competitor and rival.

