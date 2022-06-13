New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The Leica 0-series No. 105 sold was sold for 14.4 million EUR, including buyers premium, at the 40th Leitz Photographica Auction - setting a new world record.

The serial production of the Leitz Camera, or Leica for short, the world's first 35mm camera, is considered a milestone of modern photography.

Over the past few years, the Leica 0 series camera has seen a constant increase in selling price.

At nearly 100 years old, Leica prototype is one of the first small-format cameras ever produced.

The camera was auctioned at Leitz Photographica Auction on June 11. The auction, which takes place twice a year, is considered to be the world's largest and most renowned auction for vintage cameras and other optical equipment.

Number 105 belonged to Oskar Barnack, who had designed the "Liliput camera" shortly before the First World War. It was the prototype of the Leica and thus also the prototype of the 35 mm camera per se. Barnack's name is engraved on the top of the viewfinder of No. 105.

The historical significance of the camera and its direct connection to Barnack were reflected in its pre-determined estimate of 2,000,000 to 3,000,000 euros. According to the company, the intangible value - the historical significance – of 0 series No. 105 goes far beyond the sum of Euros 14.4 million.

"To put these numbers into perspective: The most expensive camera in the world to date – also a 0-series, serial number 122 – was sold at the 32nd Leitz Photographica Auction in 2018 for 2.4 million euros including buyers premium," said Alexander Sedlak, Managing Director of Leica Camera Classics

"We are fully specialised in historical cameras and accessories. It was, therefore, a special pleasure for us to be able to auction Oskar Barnack's personal camera, a prototype of the camera generation that laid the foundation for modern photography in the mid-1920s, as part of our anniversary auction," said Sedlak.

Posted By: Ashita Singh