New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: West Indies’ batter Chris Gayle took Twitter by storm on Tuesday as he hit a powerful half century knock to score 14000 runs in T20 cricket. Chris Gayle’s knock helped West Indies beat Australia by six wickets and win the five-match T20I series.

Gayle hit seven sixes and four boundaries and scored a total of 67 off 38 balls at Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.

This was Gayle’s first T20I half century since 2016 and that ended up to be a record breaking knock.

The left-hander, who was already the highest run-scorer in T20I cricket, achieved 14000 runs when he reached his fifty off 33 balls against Australia. This gave West Indies a 3-0 lead against Australia in the 5-match T20I series. West Indies managed to chase down the 142-run target barely in 14.5 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted after Gayle became the first Cricketer to score 14000 T20 runs:

“Do not write off Christopher Henry Gayle,” wrote a Twitter user.

So is it worth saying? Do we need to remind everyone of our stance?



We've been here so many times before.



Do not write off Christopher Henry Gayle.#WIvAUS — Caribbean Cricket Podcast (@CaribCricket) July 13, 2021

Another Twitter user emphasised on the flexibility in batting order up to number 8 batting position as shown by West Indies during their game against Australia.

Always talk of needing flexibility with the batting order for T20 cricket. But @windiescricket have shown in this #WIvAUS series that they have batsmen up to No 8 who can bat anywhere & be equally destructive in each position. A nightmare for any opposition to plan for — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) July 13, 2021

“Legend of the format,” hailed a third user on micro blogging site.

Chris Gayle reached 14k T20I runs. Legend of the format. Legend of the game. 😍 #WIvAUS — Anish Mainali (@AnishMainali17) July 13, 2021

Read other similar reactions:

T20 cricket legend batsman Chris Gayle scored a blistering 67 runs in the third T20 match against Australia and gave his team an easy victory. And also he was adjudged the player of the match for his absolutely Magnificent innings of 67 (38).#WIvAUS #ChrisGayle pic.twitter.com/o98uDVWk7D — Sonusing Chavan (@Sonusingc451) July 13, 2021

Chris Gayle what a legend of the game, at the age of 42 wins the Man Of The Match award against Australia and scores 67 in just 38 balls with 7 sixes. The universe boss replies them who were questioning his spot in the team, Kieron Pollard deserves much credit for backing him. — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 13, 2021

Chris Gayle......Age is just a No.....

In 3rd T20I , he hit 67 off just 38 balls with 4 fours and 7 huge sixes..

He maintained a very good Strike Rate 💥💥.....176.32..

He hit his 16th T20 Half-century and 14th T20I Half-century..

Back In Form... pic.twitter.com/LxhVidfjB1 — 🅂🄾🅄🄽🄰🄺 🄼🄰🄽🄽🄰 (@SounakManna7) July 13, 2021

Posted By: Mukul Sharma