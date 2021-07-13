New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: West Indies’ batter Chris Gayle took Twitter by storm on Tuesday as he hit a powerful half century knock to score 14000 runs in T20 cricket. Chris Gayle’s knock helped West Indies beat Australia by six wickets and win the five-match T20I series.

Gayle hit seven sixes and four boundaries and scored a total of 67 off 38 balls at Gros Islet, Saint Lucia.
This was Gayle’s first T20I half century since 2016 and that ended up to be a record breaking knock.

The left-hander, who was already the highest run-scorer in T20I cricket, achieved 14000 runs when he reached his fifty off 33 balls against Australia. This gave West Indies a 3-0 lead against Australia in the 5-match T20I series. West Indies managed to chase down the 142-run target barely in 14.5 overs.

Here is how Twitter reacted after Gayle became the first Cricketer to score 14000 T20 runs:

“Do not write off Christopher Henry Gayle,” wrote a Twitter user.

Also Read
Old couple in Hyderabad turns car into 'pothole ambulance'; shells out..
Old couple in Hyderabad turns car into 'pothole ambulance'; shells out..

Another Twitter user emphasised on the flexibility in batting order up to number 8 batting position as shown by West Indies during their game against Australia.

“Legend of the format,” hailed a third user on micro blogging site.

Read other similar reactions:

Posted By: Mukul Sharma