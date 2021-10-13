New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Halloween, the festival of spookiness is round the corner. Halloween is celebrated on October 31st across the globe. The festival of thrills is a perfect occasion for many brands to launch themed products. Taking cues from the same strategy Kylie Jenner, the 24-year-old Billionaire announced the launch of a limited edition Nightmare On Elm Street makeup collection with her brand.

Promoting the same, Kylie Jenner took her Instagram to share some pictures from the promotional photoshoot which has caught netizens' attention and they are disgusted.

The youngest among all, the Kardashian sister in the shared photos can be seen posing n*de all drenched in red fake blood. The blood-covered n*de pictures of Kylie are doing rounds on social media platforms as the internet users are stunned and confused.

Kylie Jenner enjoys a massive fan following and about 275 million Instagram followers. Her unclad blood-covered photo has gone viral as internet users are trolling her for the photo. The picture particularly triggered meme fest on social media sites.

Khloe Kardashian commented, "All hail the queen!!!! My beautiful baby!!!!!!!!," in support of her baby sister but many beg to differ as they found the picture disturbing and not right to share on social media.

Some commented on the fact that this kind of picture needs a disclaimer and wrote, “This needs a warning," while others commented on Kylie being pregnant and wrote, "Honestly I find this really disturbing since she’s pregnant."

While others mentioned women's menstrual cycle and hardships related to it, a netizen commented, "First day on your period."Just not necessary, " one user wrote, "Halloween or not, this sick and disturbing," a second user commented.

For the unversed, Kylie Jenner is a sister to Kim Kardashian and owner of Kylie Cosmetics. She is very popular and one of the youngest billionaires. Kylie is mother to Stormi Jenner and she is currently carrying her second child with her boyfriend Travis Scott.

What are your thoughts on this red blood-drenched picture of Kylie? Do share.

Posted By: Ashita Singh