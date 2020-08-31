The top court imposed a token fine of Re 1 against and said that Bhushan will attract a jail term of three months and debarment from law practice for three years if he fails to pay the fine.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: It turned out to be a bizarre moment for netizens after the Supreme Court fined lawyer-activist Prashant Bhushan Re 1 for tweets criticising the judiciary and Chief Justice SA Bobde.

The top court imposed a token fine of Re 1 against and said that Bhushan will attract a jail term of three months and debarment from law practice for three years if he fails to pay the fine.

However, as soon as the apex court imposed Re 1 token fine on Bhushan, people across the internet went abuzz and many even congratulated the lawyer-activist for standing his ground through the proceedings.

“Prashant Bhushan fined Re. 1 for Contempt of the Supreme Court. It was only a week ago I was fined Re 300 for not wearing a mask in public,” said a user on Twitter.

“Prashant Bhushan wins against Supreme Court Of India. Teaches us Never Blink First when you are correct,” said another user.

“Prashant Bhushan must not pay the fine. I believe he will not. Paying a fine would mean acceptance of wrongdoing when he didn't do any wrong,” said another user while another user said, “Let 'Re 1' be a national movement”.

Justice Arun Mishra: See if your client wants to change his mind & apologize.#PrashantBhushan: pic.twitter.com/UoELhSWEF2 — IMRAN KHAN (@imranmkkhan) August 25, 2020

Supreme court sentences #PrashantBhushan with a fine of ₹1 in a contempt case



*Me who was fined ₹500 for not wearing helmet pic.twitter.com/cRVvocG5A2 — Yash Mishra (@YashMis44932901) August 31, 2020

Head: Deny paying Rupee 1 and face the punishment.

Tail: Pay Re 1 and accept you did a mistake with a bowed head.#PrashantBhushan shown his aukat in Contempt of Court case! pic.twitter.com/rmQLU067K4 — Rajeev N. Verma (@Rajeev_NV) August 31, 2020

Supreme Court fines #PrashantBhushan Re 1 in contempt of court case.

He'll be jailed for 3 months if he doesn't deposit the fine by September 15.



Me to Supreme court :- pic.twitter.com/mBFD9Gu1S9 — सुशांत राज 🌼 (@x_x_stranger) August 31, 2020

Bhushan, 63, in a couple of tweets earlier this year had raised questions over the judiciary and CJI SA Bobde while criticising them. "CJI rides a 50 Lakh motorcycle belonging to a BJP leader at Raj Bhavan Nagpur, without a mask or helmet, at a time when he keeps the SC in Lockdown mode denying citizens their fundamental right to access Justice!" he had said in one of his tweets.

The top court had urged the 63-year-old to "express regret". Bhushan, however, had refused to offer an apology to the Supreme Court for the tweets, saying what he had expressed represented his bona fide belief which he continued to hold.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma