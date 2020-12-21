A rogue new strain of Coronavirus, called VUI202012?01, which reportedly spreads 70 per cent faster has been found in the UK. Now, this has become a topic of concern, as well as managed to grab enough attention to make memes

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The year 2020 turned out to be the most dreadful year where people all over the world were locked up at their homes just to curb the outspread of COVID-19 virus. Now, as everyone is ready to bid adieu to the year 2020, people have pinned their hopes on the coming year 2021. They are of hopes that vaccination will soon come into being and will cure all the patients suffering from the pandemic. However, the situation still looks bleak because reports are doing rounds regarding the new strain of COVID-19 in the UK.

As cases continue to surge, a rogue new strain of Coronavirus, called VUI202012?01, which reportedly spreads 70 per cent faster has been found in the UK. Now, this has become a topic of concern, as well as managed to grab enough attention to make memes on the upcoming year. Twitteratis are going berserk as soon as this news broke out and start trending #Mutation and #COVID20 on social media. Netizens have been sharing memes, targeting the year 2021, will leave you in splits

Here have a look at the hilarious memes:

#COVID20 to Namaste Boris Johnson & Namaste Trump pic.twitter.com/1DrRlLKkeM — Anna Hazare ➐ (@tadipaar__hun) December 21, 2020

#COVID20 is coming.

So what we saw was just season 1????? pic.twitter.com/MGdbZvL3mR — Nimisha™🍓 (@Nimzaaaaa) December 21, 2020

* vaccines finally produced *

* new strain has developed *#COVID20 pic.twitter.com/ETHqjNqJFL — Tohamy Jr (@TohamySaif) December 21, 2020

Meanwhile, UK PM Boris Johnson has declared a tier-4 lockdown in the country from Sunday following reports of the new variant pandemic. Also, the flight between the UK-India and UK-Italy have been cancelled and with people lockdown, at their homes, this has also spoiled the plan of Christmas celebration.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock told Sky News, It's going to be very difficult to keep it under control until we have the vaccine rolled out. Unfortunately, the new strain was out of control." He further added, "This is what we face over the next couple of months."

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv