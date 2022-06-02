Kolkata | Jagran Trending Desk: It is all going to be easy now! Liquor consumers will not have to wait in queue or travel just to buy their alcohol. You ask why? Let us tell you some good news, now booze will be delivered to your doorsteps and that too in just 10 minutes! Yes, you read that right. A Hyderabad-based startup has launched 10-min liquor delivery services in Kolkata. Through this service, a person can get alcohol of any type delivered at their doorsteps and that too within seconds.

Booozie, a flagship brand of Innovent Technologies Private Limited, has claimed that it is nation's first 10-minute liquor delivery platform.

According to the issued statement of the company, "Online liquor delivery is already offered by several companies but none have the 10-minute service so far."

The service was launched in the eastern metropolis after approval from the West Bengal State Excise Department, the statement said.

"Booozie is a delivery aggregator that picks up liquor from the nearest shop, with 10-minute delivery by using innovative AI which predicts consumer behaviour and order patterns," it said.

The startup company claims that it has created a B2B logistics management platform, which will optimise the delivery costs thereby making Booozie an affordable platform.

"We welcome the move by the West Bengal government to open doors for aggregators to ease the deficit in the consumer demand and current supply in the market."

"With the advent of cutting edge technologies and Booozie's commitment to responsible drinking, most of the apprehensions associated with liquor delivery such as delivery to under-age persons, adulteration, excessive consumption etc. Have been addressed," said Booozie co-founder and CEO Vivekanand Balijepalli, reported PTI.

Posted By: Ashita Singh