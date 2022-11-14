Kolkata Boy's 'Eco-friendly Robot' Wins Google Doodle Competition On Children's Day

GOOGLE ON Children's Day announced the winners of the Doodle competition. Shlok Mukherjee from West Bengal won the contest as announced by Gooogle. Shlok Mukherjee will also receive a college scholarship of Rs 5 lakh from Google and a technology package worth Rs 2 lakh for his school.

The competition witnessed around 115,000 entries from more than 100 cities from children of classes 1-10. The theme for the entries was 'In the next 25 years my India will be". The judging panel included actor, filmmaker and producer Neena Gupta, Editor-in-Chief at Tinkle Comics, Youtube Creators Slaypoint and the Google Doodle team.

Taking to its official page, Google doodle said, "We are amazed by the creativity and imagination students brought to their entries and were especially heartened that the advancement of technology and sustainability emerge as common themes across many of the doodles."

The winner Shlok Mukherjee in his doodle presents his vision of India's scientific advancements in the coming years. The title of his doodle is 'India on the centre stage' which is also being featured on Google.co.in.

While sharing his doodle, Shlok wrote, "In the next 25 years, my India will have scientists develop their eco-friendly robot for humanity's betterment. India will have regular intergalactic travels from earth to space. India will develop more in Yoga and Ayurveda and will get stronger in the coming years."

The competition was organised with the objective of encouraging innovativeness and creativity along with celebrating imagination in young people. After assessing the submissions for "artistic merit, creativity, alignment with the contest theme, and uniqueness and novelty of approach," the judges selected 20 finalists from across the country. The final 20 entries were showcased online for public voting. Apart from the winner, Google announced four group winners, Kanakala Shrinika from Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan, Visakhapatnam; Divyanshi Singhal from Delhi Public School, Gurgaon; Pihu Kachhap from SGBM School, Ranchi; and Puppala Indira Jahnavi from Sri Prakash Vidyaniketan, Visakhapatnam won the Doodle for Google contest in other groups.