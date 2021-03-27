The photos of 'I Love You. I miss You' message written on the 2.5 km long stretch road is doing rounds on the internet. Check out the images inside.

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: When you fall in love, you do every bit to make your partner feel special. From expressing love by writing letters or writing their names on the back of the notebook. Admit it or not, we've all done it in some way or another. But, what if we tell you that a man has expressed his love in a unique way and his love can be measured in length. Are you also confused? Well, let us clear out the confusion. Recently, a man from Maharashtra's Kolhapur painted a 2.5 long stretch of road with a message that reads, "I miss you. Zindagi ke saath, Zindagi ke baad bhi."

The messages were written by using white oil paint and it was painted on Jaisinghpur to Dharangutti route. The man who wrote the message is unidentified.

As soon as the incident came to light, the local administration team sent their team to cover the message with white paint. The photos of 'I Love You. I miss You' message written on the 2.5 km long stretch road is doing rounds on the internet.

Not only this, the pictures of the local administration's team covering the message with white paint also went viral.

(Image Credit: Screengrab/YouTube)

Well, this is not the first time when an incident of expressing love in bizarre way went viral. Earlier, a man in Pune wanted to apologise to his partner and he did it in a way that we can't imagine. The Pune based man said sorry to his partner by putting up more than 300 banners and hoardings in the locality of his girlfriend. The message in the hoarding read, "Shivde, I am sorry."

What do you think of expressing love in this way? Is it cute or bizarre? Do let us know in the comment section.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma