Kolhapur Couple Uses Water Tanker As Baraat Ride; Here's Why

Water is one of the most essential things over the planet. Without water, it will become hard for a human being to survive. It is always said that use water judiciously. However, there are several states in India that have been facing serious water shortages and drought-like situations. Adding misery to the issue, residents in these areas are not evening getting help from the authorities. In order to highlight the water scarcity, a couple in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur took out their Barat on a water tanker with an aim to create awareness among people about the water crisis.

The couple further resolved to not embark on their honeymoon till the issue was sorted. The procession was a sight to behold. The groom Vishal Kolekar, 32, decided to take his marriage procession on a water tanker.

“We have a social group called Prince Club here, and through our platform, we have been appraising the civil administration about the irregular water supply in some of the areas of Mangalwar Peth. But despite our pleas, the issue has not been addressed,” said Kolekar, who is employed in a private firm in western Maharashtra city.

Kolekar, who tied the knot with Aparna used a water tanker with a big message hung on the vehicle. The message said that they will not go on a honeymoon until and unless the matter is resolved.

The water supply in the area is erratic, and people have to use water tankers in order to meet their water requirements.

This is not the first time when a unique protest took place. Whenever there is an issue that needs people's attention, Indian always come up with unique ideas to protest. This protest is probably one of the best and the most original.