Burger King is asking customers to order from McDonald’s and KFC amidst the ongoing crisis in the market due to the coronavirus. Here's how netizens reacted.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Amidst the ongoing coronavirus crisis, several nations are facing huge economic losses and their GDP has shockingly dropped. Now, the food outlets, travel and tourism companies are urging people to shop more so that the economy can be regulated. Similarly, Burger King, a popular food outlet in the UK, urged people to order more. But, the interesting thing about their request is that they urged people to order from their rival food outlets.

We know, we never thought we’d be saying this either. pic.twitter.com/cVRMSLSDq6 — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) November 2, 2020

Burger King shared a post on Twitter along with a letter, it reads, "We never thought we'd be asking you to do this. Just like never we'd be encouraging you to order from KFC, Subway, Domino's, Pizza, Pizza Hut, Five Guys, Greggs, Taco Bell, Papa John's, Leon... or any other independent food outlets, too numerous to mention here. In short, from any of our sister food chains (fast or not so fast)."

Explaining the need for an hour and why they are doing it, Burger King said on its Twitter timeline, "We never thought we'd be asking you to do this, but restraunts emplyoing thousands of staff really need your support at the moment." Asking for more orders from all possible methods, Bugger King wrote, "So, if you want to help, keep treating yourself to tasty meals through home delivery, takeaway or drive thru. Getting a Whopper is always best, but ordering a Big Mac is also not such a bad thing. Take Care, Team Burger King UK."

The McDonalds, Taco Bell, KFC and other independent food outlet fans shared that their gratitude towards Burger King for supporting their favourite outlets in a hard time. Also, some people called it awful cynical. A McDonald fan wrote, "Respect from a McDonald’s fan."

