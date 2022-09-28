Kim Kardashian Struggles To Walk In Body-Hugging Dress, Viral Video Leaves Internet In Splits | Watch

Internet sensation Kim Kardashian leaves no stone unturned when it comes to enthralling people online. The TV personality always manages to grab headlines and this time was no different. Over the weekend, Kim was spotted at the Milan Fashion Week, where her sartorial choice became the talk of the town. The model was seen wearing a sparkling gown from Dolce & Gabbana that created a lot of trouble for her to move from one place to another.

A video of Kim is doing rounds on the internet, where she can be seen having trouble making any moment. The hilarious video has taken the internet by storm as she can be struggling to walk and climb stairs in the body-hugging dress.

Kim's friend Stephanie Shepherd took to Tik Tok and shared the video and later the hilarious video appeared on social media platforms.

Take a look at the video here :

Kim’s dedication to the outfit is real 😅 pic.twitter.com/K0e70pwJ4z — Kim Kardashian Updates (@AllForKimK) September 26, 2022

The entrepreneur can be seen bunny hopping as she tries to move. Further, the video also depicts the difficulties Kadarshian faces while climbing the stairs. Kim was also wearing pencil heels making it more uncomfortable to move.

At last, Kim was seen lying back in her car as she was unable to sit due to her body-hugging dress.

In the video, Kim can be heard saying "Is there any elevator?" as she tried to climb the stairs. The video garnered mixed reactions from the netizens. While some really like Kim's dress, others critised her for wearing an uncomfortable dress.

"The narrow dress should have an elastic side section that expands so she can walk and climb stairs. It could also have a zipper if you chose to keep it from fitting when you stand still or perhaps sit," a user said on Twitter.

"Orrrrrr get it your size ?? That wasn't an option?" another user commented.

As soon as the video went online, it garnered 4.72 lakh views.