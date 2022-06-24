Khaby Lame Surpasses Charli D'Amelio To Become Most-Followed Person On TikTok

Internet sensation Khaby Lame has achieved a new height of success as the content creator has become the most-followed person on TikTok. He has more than 142.8 million followers on TikTok. The silent comedian from Italy rose to fame after his videos reacting to the absurd and useless life hacks went viral on TikTok. His videos started gaining millions of views and likes, which made him a worldwide internet sensation.

According to Guinness World Record, Khaby has surpassed the TikTok star Charli D’Amelio's followers count. Charli held the record since March 2020 and also holds Guinness World Records for the first person to reach 50 million followers on TikTok and the first person to reach 100 million followers on TikTok.

Khaby lost his job at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and started making TikToks out of boredom. His first few videos did not get much attention. In November 2020, one of Khaby's videos went viral in which he silently showed a simpler solution for an absurd life hack. He showed disapproval with his facial expressions and hand gestures, which became iconic. People across the world started copying his iconic hand gesture and facial expressions.

In April 2021, he overtook Gianluca Vacchi as the most-followed Italian on TikTok as his follower count increased rapidly. He became the second-most followed person on TikTok and surpassed Zach King. He gained followers at an average rate of three million per month, compared to Charli D’Amelio’s one million. Khaby achieved this stardom within two years.



Apart from TikTok, Khaby Lame has a huge fan following on Instagram as well. He has over 78 million followers on Instagram and constantly posts his comedy videos. He has also made videos with Zlatan Ibrahimović and Usain Bolt and met Lionel Messi as well. Khaby has collaborated with many big brands as well.