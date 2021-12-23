New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: This news will leave you horrified and disgusted altogether. A woman who hails from Twickenham in the UK, shared her horrible experience at the KFC when instead of chicken fried wings she received a battered and fried whole chicken head. Yes! as disgusting as it may sound, the woman was served that horror on a plate.

According to a report by the New York Post, the incident happened at KFC Feltham in the UK, and Gabrielle who received the fried battered head shared a photograph and review on social media.

Takeaway Trauma an Instagram page shared the review and the picture shared by Gabrielle on its platform. “I found a fried chicken head in my hot wings meal. Put me off the rest of my meal, urgh," Gabrielle wrote in the review.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Takeaway Trauma (@takeawaytrauma)

Trust us, you don't want to look at the picture of the fried chicken head even in your dreams. The picture shows a deep-fried chicken head with its eyes closed. Look at the picture at your own risk as it might make you want to throw up.

Just as looking at the picture, it has left our core disgusted and sympathetic and anguish and horrified at the same time.

The post and the incident have left the netizens in shock and horrified at their cores. Netizens are mocking the food-chain restaurant for not noticing and serving this blunder. While many are shocked and many have left eating chicken once and for all.

While many others shared their own food horror stories in the comment section. One user wrote, "I really wish I could go back in time by 2 minutes when I hadn't seen this." While another wrote, " Traumatised for Life"

Posted By: Ashita Singh