Kerala's 'Vegetarian' Crocodile Babia Of Sri Ananthapadmanabha Swamy Temple Passes Away

BABIA, a vegetarian crocodile that inhabited the lake at the Sri Ananthapadmanabha Swamy temple in Kerala’s Kasaragod district died on Sunday night, reported PTI.

Babia was often found roaming inside the temple premises and attracted many devotees and visitors. It never was a threat to anyone or the other organisms and fish as he only survived with the offerings by the people.

According to PTI, temple officials found that Babia was missing since Saturday. The carcass was seen floating on the lake at nearly 11:30 PM on Sunday night following what the officials informed the police and the animal husbandry department.

People removed the carcass from the lake and put it on public display. Meanwhile, hundreds of people including politicians showed up for a last glimpse of the crocodile.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Shobha Karandlaje called Babia "god's own crocodile" ans said that it has reached "Vishnu Padnam". "Babiya, the god's own crocodile of Sri Anantapura Lake temple has reached Vishnu Padam. The divine crocodile lived in the temple's lake for over 70 years by eating the rice & jaggery prasadam of Sri Ananthapadmanabha Swamy & guarded the temple. May she attain Sadgati, Om Shanti!," she tweeted.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) state president K Surendran also posted on his Facebook and paid tribute to the crocodile. "Babiya has left. For decades, was a constant presence at the Kumbla Ananthapuram Mahavishnu temple. Millions of devotees sought its darshan, considering it as the image of God. Pranamam," he wrote.

According to the temple officials, Babia will be buried before Monday noon in a pit nearby.

Babia was nearly 75-years-old and was believed to be a messenger of Lord Padmanabhan himself. The website of the temple also claims that there was a presence of a single crocodile in the temple lake, named 'Babia'.

"By tradition, the lake is inhabited by a single crocodile, and in the memory of the very aged men, the present crocodile happens to be the third one they have seen. When one crocodile dies another one inevitably appears in the lake and this continues to be an unexplained phenomenon," the website stated.

"There is no river or pond nearby where crocodiles exist. The crocodile is friendly and harmless to human beings. Its presence in the lake around the Mahavishnu temple reminds one of the well-known Gajendra Moksha stories in the Bhagavatha Puranam," it further said.

