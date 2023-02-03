Kerala Trans Man To Conceive Child, First In India To Do So

BEING parents is one of the happiest moments for a couple. However, happiness would be a small word for a Kerala transgender couple Ziya and Zahad, who are expecting their first child in march, announced the former through an Instagram post.

According to the social media post, Zahad is the first transman in India to conceive a child.

Zia, not only took to her social media to share the immense joy of her life, but also her desire to be a mother.

As Ziya was born a man who later changed into a woman, Zahad, on the other hand, was born a woman who further transformed into a man.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ziya Paval (@paval19)

"Though I was not a woman by birth or by my body, I had the feminine dream inside me to hear a baby calling me 'mother'....It has been three years since we are together. Like my dream of becoming a mother, he (Zahad) has a dream of becoming a father and today a life of eight months is moving in his belly with his full consent," Ziya wrote in her Instagram post.

"Supported our decisions to make our wishes come true. India's first TRAN'S MAN PREGNANCY....Heartfelt thanks to my Ithak, brother-in-law, his mother, sister and Dr who stood with full support to us as a small family in our lonely life," she further added.

According to a report of Manorama, the couple earlier wanted to adopt a child and have enquired about the procedures. However, it was a challenging task for them because they are a transgender couple.

Since Zahad was still biologically a female, the idea of conceiving a baby occurred to them. However, it was hard to convince Zahad, but Ziya's (Who was born male) wish to become a mother changed Zahad's mind.

According to doctors of Kozhikode Medical College, there were no physical barriers in conceiving as both of them were in the process of gender process.