Kerala Trans Couple Welcome Their Baby Into The World, Refuse To Reveal Child's Gender

Ziya and Zahhad, who gained popularity as the country's first trans couple to be pregnant, welcomed their child into the world on Wednesday. The transgender couple which hails from Kerala had recently announced pregnancy.

Zahhad, who identifies as a transgender man, delivered the baby at a state-run hospital. "The baby was born by around 9.30 am through a Caesarean Section at the Government Medical College Hospital," PTI quoted Ziya Paval as saying. Both the baby and Zahhad are doing well, Paval added.

Ziya however refused to reveal the gender of the newborn baby saying they did not want to make it public right now.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George called the couple to congratulate them on the occasion. George said she would meet them on her next visit to Kozhikode.

A statement released by health minister's office said she had directed the Medical College superintendent to ensure provisions were made for the treatment of both the baby and Zahhad free of cost.

For the delivery of Zahhad, a special medical team was assembled, and a separate room was designated for the two parties.

Due to the rising levels of diabetes in the morning, a Caesarean section was necessary. According to the statement, if their health is adequate, they can leave the hospital in three or four days.

According to the report, Paval also expressed her gratitude for the minister's kindness.

Recently, Paval posted on Instagram that Zahhad was eight months pregnant. The past three years have seen Paval and Zahhad together.

The transgender community welcomed the newborn with joy and delight. Adam Harry, the country's first transgender pilot, expressed his delight and also said, "A healthy baby is born. Not a baby girl or baby boy... after all who are we to assume their gender. Let them grow and explore their identity."

The trans couple recently disclosed that they had both stopped their hormone therapy, to change their genders, in order to start a family. Zahhad, who was in the process of changing from a woman to a man, stalled the therapy to be able to get pregnant.

Further, they said that the administrators of the medical college gave them the assurance that the infant would have access to breast milk from the milk bank there.

(With inputs from agencies)