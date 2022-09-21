Kerala Road Becomes Wedding Photography Spot, Bride Walks On Road Full Of Potholes | Watch

A PICTURE is all about capturing the memories you would cherish forever and when it comes to weddings, everyone leaves no stone unturned to get one perfect click.

From going to a beautiful place for the pre-wedding photoshoots to capturing the moments in every place the photographer asks you to pose, photoshoots are all fun. However, the video that is going viral on social is not just about getting a perfect click but also about highlighting the issue of potholes in the area.

The viral video shows a bride and a photographer making rounds on social media platforms. The clip features the bride dressed in a red saree, and wearing all the jewellry, walking on the road full of potholes.

As the bride walks gracefully along a large pothole filled with muddy water, several vehicles passing by can be seen struggling to safeguard themselves from falling. The camera then pans and focuses on the photographer who is capturing the bride's pictures standing at a distance. The bride is smiling as she walks toward the camera.

The video was shared by an Instagram handle with the usernameArrow_weddingcompany. The caption of the video read, "Bridal photoshoot in the middle of the road." The video was posted on September 11, 2022, and has garnered 4.3 million views and 37,0400 likes so far on Instagram.

While the internet seemed really impressed with the creativity and the bride, a part of netizens also made fun of the condition of the roads in Kerala. A user commented, "Not on the road but in the pond." Another wrote, "Nice road." A third user questioned, "Is that a road?" The comment added. "If you buy some baby fishes, you can start fish farming." A fourth user jokingly wrote, "In the middle of the garden."

Earlier, on August 9, 2022, Kerala High Court directed the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to take immediate steps to rectify every road under their control.

While ruling, the Court observed that, "the gravity of the situation in Kerala is now for all to see. We do not react until we are the victim or someone we know faces such a situation. It is always as if accidents only happen to others and not to ourselves. But this is a myth, as anybody with reasonable sense would reckon."