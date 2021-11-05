New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a bizarre incident, a 30-year-old man from Kerala, Mithun Babu, placed an order on Amazon for a passport pouch and received an actual passport inside it, according to a report by The News Minute.

The man from Wayanad placed his order from e-commerce website Amazon and received the delivery two days later. On opening the package, Babu found an actual passport inside one of the pockets of the passport pouch.

“At first, I mistook it for a dummy passport. However, upon closer inspection, I released I had received an original passport, belonging to a Thrissur native,” Babu was quoted as saying by The News Minute.

Babu said that he contacted Amazon customer care immediately, and the response he got was astonishing. The people in the customer care service allegedly told him that they will be more careful in the future. Babu said that the way customer care service responded to his query was unusual, as they neither took responsibility for the blunder nor guided him on what to do next.

After this, Babu took responsibility and contacted the owner of the passport -- Muhammed Salih, based on the address given on the travel document.

Babu further revealed that after talking to Salih, he got to know that even Salih ordered the same pouch from Amazon, but later he decided to return the package. In between, he forgot to take his own passport before returning the product.

“This was a mistake from the seller on Amazon. They did not check the returned product, and sent it again by repackaging it," Babu said.