Kerala Man Brutally Kicks 6-Year-Old For Leaning On His Car, Arrested | Watch

A CASE has been filed against a man for brutally kicking a six-year-old boy who was leaning on his car in Thalassery in this north Kerala district on Thursday night, reported news agency PTI.

Reportedly, the accused was taken into custody after CCTV footage of the incident started making rounds online and was also telecasted on news channels.

The video was also shared by K Surendran, state president of Bharatiya Janata Party (Kerala). Taking to Twitter, he shared a video of the incident. He also mentioned that the police refused to register the case adding that strict action must be taken against the officers.

"Police refused to register FIR and tried to protect the perpetrator. It was the natives who took the child to the hospital. This incident shook the conscience of the Keralites. Stringent action should be taken against the police officers who tried to downplay the issue," he wrote.

God's Own County has become the Devil's Own Land under the @pinarayivijayan regime. A six-year-old Rajasthani boy was kicked and manhandled for leaning on a car. This inhuman incident happend in Thalassery, Kannur.@PrakashJavdekar @AgrawalRMD @BJP4India pic.twitter.com/R0m9nd1sFQ — K Surendran (@surendranbjp) November 4, 2022

In the video, the child who reportedly belongs to a migrant worker family from Rajasthan can be seen standing leaning on a car parked on the side of a busy road.

The next moment, the angry man could be witnessed asking the child something and then brutally kicking him on his chest. The shocked boy stood there still for a while and then moved away.

The accused also left the place following the incident.

The locals complained that the police did not take the incident seriously even after they were informed about the incident. However, as soon as the video went viral, police officials finally took the accused into custody.

Assembly Speaker and Thalassery MLA AN Shamseer said a case would be registered soon and stringent action would be taken against the accused.

State Education Minister V Sivankutty expressed shock over the incident and said humanity is not something that you can buy from shops.

"How cruel is it to kick away a six-year-old for leaning on a car. All legal action will be ensured. Such incidents should not be repeated," the minister said in a Facebook post.

