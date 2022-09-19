Kerala Auto-Driver Wins Rs 25 Cr In Onam Lottery: 'Will Build My House, Clear Debts', Says Winner

A LOTTERY is a once-in-a-blue-moon thing that we don't pay much attention to. They are a form of a jackpot in which you're likely and unlikely to win. People pay for the opportunity to win prizes. Recently, a 30-year-old Kerala auto-rickshaw driver won a whopping Rs 25 crores in the Onam Lottery.

The winner known as K Anoop, a resident of Sreevaraham in the capital city of Thiruvananthapuram, said, "Initially, I could not believe it and asked my wife to double-check. My God, my number TJ-750605 won the first prize."

He bought the ticket on Saturday night from the lottery stalls near the Pazhavangadi Ganapati temple in the city. He has been buying lottery tickets for the past 22 years and has won numerous amounts ranging from a few hundred to a maximum amount of Rs 5,000.

"I was short of money and was forced to take rest from my son's piggy box. I haven't decided how to utilise this amount," Anoop added. As per the lottery department, Anoop will get around Rs 15 crores after the tax deductions and agent's commission.

A day before winning the lottery ticket, Anoop shared that his loan application for Rs 3 lakh was approved which he was going to use for his Malaysia trip for work. He added, "The bank called regarding the loan and I said I don't need it anymore. I will not be going to Malaysia either."

On being asked what he intends with the lottery money, he said his priority is to build a house for his family and clear all his debts. He will help his relatives, do some charity work and start something in the hotel field in Kerala. The winning numbers were chosen by the State Finance Minister K N Balagopal in the lucky draw function at Gorky Bhavan.

A total of around 66.54 lakh Onam lottery tickets were sold this time. This year's second prize of Rs 5 crores went to ticket TG 270912. Some 10 others, won Rs 1 crore each. The lottery department said that the total revenue from Onam bumper was Rs 333.74 crores, out of which, Rs 126 crores will be distributed in the prize amounts.