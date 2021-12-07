New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding is literally the most talked about topic everywhere. From being on the news to our social media, Kat and Vicky's wedding is the talk of the town. As per all the reports, on several media platfroms, Katrina and Vicky Kaushal are going to get married on December 9 in a Royal Wedding in Rajasthan's Jaipur. For the star couple's wedding, they have selected Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur.

The wedding festivities have already begun at the venue, starting today and everyone is hooked to their phones waiting for any minute detail for being leaked amid all the secrecy and NDAs of the Wedding.

As Katrina and Vicky Kaushal has not confirmed anything yet, there has been a lot of speculations and rumours that flooded the Internet and netizens have mocked a lot of thing about the preparations and Katrina's ex-boyfriends Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor

Here, take a look at some of the best memes:

Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan & Sohail Khan on their way to gatecrash Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif's wedding.#VickyKatrinaWedding pic.twitter.com/rKjroPFzeo — Aditya Mantry (@aditya_mantry) December 4, 2021

Filmfare journalists at Katrina and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding pic.twitter.com/cId36b8ssW — Ketan 🇮🇳  (@ketanpunekarrr) December 3, 2021

Media sending their journalists to cover Vicky-Katrina wedding pic.twitter.com/ufKVTRk5tL — Bollywood Memers (@BollywoodMemers) December 4, 2021



According to reports, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's friends and family have already reached the wedding venue. The guest list of their wedding are pretty elite which includes, stars like, Neha Dhupia, Kabir Khan, Radhika Madaan, Shankar-Eshan, and others.

Reportedly, the pre-wedding festivities will kick off tonight with the Sangeet ceremony, which will be followed by Haldi and Mehendi, on Wednesday. December 9 is D-Day as the official wedding will take place on that day.

Posted By: Ashita Singh