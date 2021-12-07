New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding is literally the most talked about topic everywhere. From being on the news to our social media, Kat and Vicky's wedding is the talk of the town. As per all the reports, on several media platfroms, Katrina and Vicky Kaushal are going to get married on December 9 in a Royal Wedding in Rajasthan's Jaipur. For the star couple's wedding, they have selected Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur.
The wedding festivities have already begun at the venue, starting today and everyone is hooked to their phones waiting for any minute detail for being leaked amid all the secrecy and NDAs of the Wedding.
As Katrina and Vicky Kaushal has not confirmed anything yet, there has been a lot of speculations and rumours that flooded the Internet and netizens have mocked a lot of thing about the preparations and Katrina's ex-boyfriends Salman Khan and Ranbir Kapoor
Here, take a look at some of the best memes:
Guests going to attend Vicky Katrina wedding be like ….#KatrinaVickywedding #KatrinaKaif— Jeetu 24×7 🇮🇳 (@Jitender1925) December 7, 2021
#VickyKatrinaWedding pic.twitter.com/O405LmE4Xx
Leaked photos from Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s wedding #KatrinaVickywedding #KatrinaKaif pic.twitter.com/4MmZIwkHjI#KatrinaVickywedding— Cricket Wars (@cricket_wars) December 7, 2021
Body guard of the year....— Subba Rao 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@TNSubbaRao1) December 6, 2021
😂😂😂😂😂#KatrinaVickywedding pic.twitter.com/4f1UKZCk1r
#SalmanKhan sharing plan with Ranbir to enter in #KatrinaVickywedding 👇🤪😂💐#VicKat #VickyKatrinaWedding #vickatwedding #VickatKiShaadi #Katrina #VickyKaushal pic.twitter.com/Hfv7eh02Hz— Anveshka Das (@AnveshkaD) December 7, 2021
#VickyKaushal to Salmon bhoi!👇#VickyKatrinaWedding #KatrinaVickywedding #VicKat #Katrina #vickatwedding pic.twitter.com/hyGmoTqPSz— Divyanshi Rawat (@Divyans64417535) December 7, 2021
Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan & Sohail Khan on their way to gatecrash Vicky Kaushal & Katrina Kaif's wedding.#VickyKatrinaWedding pic.twitter.com/rKjroPFzeo— Aditya Mantry (@aditya_mantry) December 4, 2021
#VickyKatrinaWedding #VickyKaushal#VicKat#KatrinaVickywedding #KatrinaKaif #Katrina #vickykatrina— Harshad (@spicy_soul_) December 4, 2021
When guests were asked how was the wedding pic.twitter.com/w4StG33Psr
Filmfare journalists at Katrina and Vicky Kaushal’s wedding pic.twitter.com/cId36b8ssW— Ketan 🇮🇳 (@ketanpunekarrr) December 3, 2021
Media sending their journalists to cover Vicky-Katrina wedding pic.twitter.com/ufKVTRk5tL— Bollywood Memers (@BollywoodMemers) December 4, 2021
According to reports, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's friends and family have already reached the wedding venue. The guest list of their wedding are pretty elite which includes, stars like, Neha Dhupia, Kabir Khan, Radhika Madaan, Shankar-Eshan, and others.
Reportedly, the pre-wedding festivities will kick off tonight with the Sangeet ceremony, which will be followed by Haldi and Mehendi, on Wednesday. December 9 is D-Day as the official wedding will take place on that day.
Posted By: Ashita Singh