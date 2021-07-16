The rain did not just bring respite to people living in the capital but also troubled them by causing waterlogging and severe traffic jams in the city.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Delhi's Kashmere Gate metro station on Wednesday witnessed waterlogging due to heavy rains in the national capital. Several videos of waterlogging at the station are making rounds on the internet which showed water at the token area of the station. This also hampered the movement of people who commute through the metro.

After the arrival of the southwest monsoon, the national capital has been witnessing a good amount of rainfall for the last two days. However, the rain did not just bring respite to people living in the capital but also troubled them by causing waterlogging and severe traffic jams in the city. A passenger complained about the incident by tagging Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Twitter. On which the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) expressed its regret. Later the metro authority said that the problem has now been resolved.

Due to heavy rainfall in the city, people had to face massive traffic jams for hours which got them delayed while reaching their offices. Roads got waterlogged at various places in Old Delhi's Sadar Bazar and Ajmeri Gate. Many roads became muddy, due to which people had to face difficulties in commuting from one place to another.

Many areas including ITO intersection, Mathura Road, Vikas Marg, Azadpur, Delhi Cantt, Minto Road, Muni Mayaram Jain Marg, Kashmere Gate, KN Katju Marg, Pitampura, and Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg were blocked. Vehicles queued up at ITO Chowk and Ring Road.

After a long wait of monsoon, Delhiites were finally been able to enjoy the weather. Earlier people living in the national capital were trouble by the scorching hot and humid weather. This is said to be the most delayed monsoon in the capital.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen