New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Anti Corruption Bureau, ACB in Karnataka launched search operations at 68 locations across the state and targeted 15 government officials in different departments. As a part of the disproportionate assets probe, ACB conducted the raid, and findings of the raid on November 24 have stunned the internet.

The Karnataka ACB recovered around Rs 13 lakh during raids at the residence of a PWD Junior Engineer in Kalaburagi and the money was also recovered from the pipe of the house. In the video gone viral, ACB officials can be seen extracting several notes of Rs 500 from the drainage pipes of the Junior Engineer's house. The engineer is identified as Shantana Gowda, an Assistant Engineer in the Public Works Department in Kalaburagi.

Watch the video here:

As per ACB, SP Mahesh Meghannanavar of North Eastern Range, "Total Rs 54 lakhs in cash found during the raid including Rs 13 lakhs recovered from one of the drainage pipes at the house of a PWD junior engineer."

Teams led by eight SPs, 100 officers and 300 ACB employees searched the homes and offices of the suspected government officials and their relatives in Mangaluru, Bengaluru, Mandya and some districts.

As reported by The Hindu, Officials under the scanner include K.S. Lingegowda, executive engineer, Smart City, Mangaluru; Srinivas K. executive engineer, HLBC, Mandya; T. S. Rudreshappa, joint director, agriculture department in Gadag; Cooperative Development Officer of Savadatti A.K. Masti; Sadashiv Maralingannanavar, senior motor inspector, Gokak; Nathaji Heeraji Patil, a Grade ‘C’ employee at Hescom in Belagavi; S. M. Biradar, junior engineer, PWD and K. S. Shivanand, retired sub-registrar; Ballari.

The ACB is also searching for various other properties in the city of Bengaluru.“We are seizing cash, valuables and documents as part of the probe,” said an ACB official reported The Hindu.

