Karan Johar Reacts To US Navy Singing Kal Ho Na Ho Song That Left Netizens Thrilled | Watch

Music has no boundaries and no language. It is something that can connect two different people, coming from totally different backgrounds. From shaking a leg at weddings to dedicating a song to our friends on farewell, music has always made it easy to speak our hearts out.

Now, an adorable musical video is setting social media platforms on fire. The video shows three members of the United States (US) Navy singing the Kal Ho Na Ho title track at a dinner boat. The video was originally shared by Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Ambassador of India to the United States, and the caption of the video read, "Kal Ho Naa Ho... friend remains eternal... US Navy band enthralls with a popular Bollywood song. At the dinner hosted by US Secretary Navy SECNAV."

The video was also shared by Karan Johar who is the producer of the movie. Taking to Twitter, Karan quote tweeted the video and wrote, "And the song lives on." He also tagged lyricist Javed Akhtar, Shah Rukh Khan, Shankar Mahadevan, Ehsaan Noorani, and filmmaker Nikkhil Advani. The Kal Ho Naa Ho title track was originally sung by Sonu Nigam.

The video has more than 66k views and above 700 retweets. A user wrote, "Har jagha srk ka stardom hain". A second user said, "This popped up and I couldn’t stop smiling. Why do I love him so much god only knows lol. And it’s not his fault all be copying him to woo people. He’s the messiah of all hopeless romantics. You can’t control it you can just enjoy it."

Kal Ho Na Ho is a Hindi-language romantic comedy-drama film directed by Nikhil Advani and produced by Karan Johar. The movie stars Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Saif Ali Khan, and Preity Zinta, with Sushma Seth, Reema Lagoo, Lillete Dubey, and Delnaaz Paul in supporting roles.

Released in 2003, the film bagged two National Film Awards, eight Filmfare Awards, thirteen International Indian Film Academy Awards, six Producers Guild Film Awards, three Screen Awards, and two Zee Cine Awards in 2004.