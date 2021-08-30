Chand Nawab puts his viral video up for NFT auction. The BTS clip got viral like wildfire on internet in 2008.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Remember Chand Nawab? His very viral video is now up for auction. Yes! that video can now be yours. Pakistani TV journalist Chand Nawab got his fame and become famous when in 2008 he uploaded BTS of his reporting from Karachi railway station.

The BTS clip got viral like wildfire on the internet. In the video Chand Nawab is seen messing up while trying to shoot a bit of his reporting as several people walk by sabotaging his camera frame. The level of its popularity was so high that the famous video got featured in Indian film 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan'. Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui played the character of Chand Nawab in the film.

After, several years Chand Nawab is making headlines again. Pakistani TV journalist has put his viral ' Karachi se video up for auction as an Non Fungible Token, NFT on the website called 'Foundation App'. It is a platform that where digital creators put up their work for sale .

Watch the video here:

With a minimum bid price of 20 Ethereum tokens or Rs 46,74,700 buyers can purchase Chand Nawab's viral video.

Putting the video up for auction on the Foundation App platform Chand Nawab wrote,“I’m Chand Nawab, a journalist and reporter by profession. In 2008, a video of me surfaced on YouTube in which I fumbled while reporting Eid Festival frenzy at a Railway station. While reporting, I was contently interrupted by people, my fumbling and constant irritation made this video viral getting millions of views on YouTube and Facebook."

He further adds,"My popularity again surged in 2016 when my viral video inspired Indian filmmaker Kabir Khan to create Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s character in his 2015 blockbuster Bajrangi Bhaijaan. I got fame overnight getting lot of love and appreciation from India and Pakistan especially from Bollywood star Salman Khan and other cast of Bajrangi Bhaijaan."

The news of Chand Nawab's video aution has already broke the internet, many netizens are already interested to buy the NFT video. With a lot of eyes on the video it will be exciting to get final bid on the video.

Posted By: Ashita Singh