New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Kacha Badam fame singer, Bhuban Badyakar who went viral for his song on Social media, now released a new song titled "Amar Notun Gari' (My New Car). He had recently met with a major accident and had injured himself. He was rushed to a hospital near his native village in West Bengals' Birbhum district.

Badyakar was trying to learn how to drive his new car when he lost control and drove it into a wall. He received injuries to his face. Now, Badyakar has recovered from his injuries and he is already going viral for his new song Amar Notun Gari (my new car in Bengali).

The singer got his fame from a song named Kacha Badam that was viral on Instagram and other social media. The song has everyone hooked onto its catchy tune and on the gazillions of reels that were made.

Watch the song here:

About his new song 'My New Car' by Bhuban Badyakar:

Badyakar's new song is based on his accident. In the video, Badyakar is talking about how he bought a second-hand car and unfortunately hit a wall while learning to drive. His song also talks about how God saved him from something serious during the accident.

Speaking about the song and his accident he said, " bought a used car and was trying to drive it. It was met with an incident. I was injured but I'm fine now. So, I decided to record a new song for my new car."

Bhuban Badyakar hails from the Dubrajpur block of Kuraljuri village of Laxminarayan Pur Panchayat in West Bengal. The peanut seller became an overnight sensation after a YouTube channel called ‘Ektara’ captured a video of him singing the ‘Kacha Badam (raw peanuts)’ song.

Posted By: Ashita Singh