'Just Mumbai Things': Swiggy Agent Rides Horse To Drop Off Order Due To Rain

The heavy rainfall, roads flooded with water and traffic these days have created a lot of trouble for the people to travel around the city. But this Swiggy delivery agent found another way to travel and rode a horse to deliver his order. This video went viral on social media and netizens are praising the dedication of this person.

The video was posted on a YouTube channel called 'Just a vibe'. In the caption, it says, "Just Mumbai things".

The video was also shared by another Twitter user Vinay Mhatre. He wrote in the caption, "Yeh @Swiggy walo ne go green bohot seriously le liya. (Swiggy took go green very seriously)". According to the caption in the video, it was recorded in Dadar, Mumbai.

Yeh @Swiggy walo ne go green bohot seriously le liya. pic.twitter.com/YYQtvmfcj7 — Vinay Mhatre (@IndianKopite) July 3, 2022

In the video, we can see that the roads were flooded with water because of rainfall and the Swiggy delivery guy can be seen riding a horse to drop off food. Netizens have some hilarious reactions to this video and have also made memes out of it. One person commented, "I hope he is not delivering pizza". Some also called this video a 'Shahi Delivery'. Another person commented, "More than the customer enjoying the food, the delivery boy from @swiggy seems to have enjoyed a horse in the rain". One Twitter user wrote, "The delivery man held his pheras to deliver dhaniya in 10 mins @Swiggy @SwiggyInstamart".

Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert earlier this week of very heavy rainfall in Mumbai. The roads were flooded with water due to heavy rain which also prompted the Brihammumbai Electric Supply and Transport undertaking (BEST) to divert over 12 bus routes.

Moreover, buildings in Kalbadevi and Sion areas collapsed because of the rain. However, there were no casualties and people were evacuated safely from the affected structures.