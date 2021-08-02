Reacting to coach Marijne’s post, superstar Shah Rukh Khan who immortalised the role of coach Kabir Khan’s in Chak De! India (2007), asked the women's hockey team bring some Gold on their way back home from Tokyo Olympics.

Tokyo/New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: The iconic Kabir Khan gaze in the reel-life World Cup final of Indian Women’s Hockey team remains etched in the heads and hearts of Indian fans worldwide. Something similarly iconic took place on Monday when Indian women’s hockey team claimed its spot in the semi-final of Tokyo Olympics with a 1-0 win against Australia. With that both celebrations and celebratory messages broke out on and beyond the Internet.

Indian women’s hockey team coach Sjoerd Marijne took to Twitter to share a celebratory image of him inside the Bus with all of the women’s hockey team. The happiness oozing out of the moment of lifetime for coach Marijne and the rest of the Indian women’s hockey team calls for nothing but celebration.

Reacting to coach Marijne’s post, superstar Shah Rukh Khan who immortalised the role of coach Kabir Khan’s in Chak De! India (2007), asked the women's hockey team bring some Gold on their way back home from Tokyo Olympics.

“Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan,” Shah Rukh Khan, who took home the Filmfare best actor trophy for his portrayal of coach Kabir Khan’s character, wrote on Twitter.

Haan haan no problem. Just bring some Gold on your way back….for a billion family members. This time Dhanteras is also on 2nd Nov. From: Ex-coach Kabir Khan. https://t.co/QcnqbtLVGX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 2, 2021

For the first time ever, Indian women’s hockey team will play its Olympics semi-final on August 4.

