New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk: The year 2020 is about to end on the good note as today the world is going to witness a celestial event where two largest planets Jupiter and Saturn will come in conjunction.

What makes this event special is that it is happening after 367 years. Yes, you read it right! last such event was observed in 1623 and now it will take place again in 2080.

As per NASA, the timing of the conjunction is such that everyone can witness the event easily when the two slow-moving planets will be only 0.1 degrees apart.

What is the Great Conjunction?

Jupiter and Saturn re two slow-moving planets in our solar system, so when Jupiter, which orbits the Sun once every 12 years, overtakes the even slower moving planet Saturn, their visual convergence is called as Great Conjunction. Though this happens every 20 years, sometimes the pairing appears too close to the Sun to be seen.

TOMORROW Jupiter and Saturn will be at their closest separation in the sky since 1623 at 0.1° apart. Here's an animation showing exactly how close that is relative to a familiar object, the Moon! (Moon ONLY added to illustrate the scale) #GreatConjunction2020 pic.twitter.com/2mvdl6KjmI — Dr. James O'Donoghue (@physicsJ) December 20, 2020

Is it a Christmas Star?

As this event is happening at the time of ChristmasGreat people are of the belief that they are Christmas Star or the Star of Bethlehem. As per space.com, it is being suggested that the two planets, Jupiter Saturn might be the replica of the legendary Star of Bethlehem.

Many scientists and astronomers have tried to find out whether Star of Bethlehem existed. One of the theories claims that in the year 7 BC, Jupiter and Saturn had three conjunctions in the same constellation.

Not just this, the Jupiter and Saturn conjunction is symbolically a big thing because it take place on the night of the Winter Solstice when the Sun starts returning to the Northern Hemisphere.

How to watch Great Conjunction in India

As per experts, Jupiter-Saturn will appear so close that a pinkie finger at arm's length will easily cover both of them in the sky. They will be visible around an hour after the sunset between 6:30 pm and 7:30 pm in the southwest sky.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv