Jupiter-Saturn Great Conjunction 2020: This year's conjunction is special because this is the first time in 400 years when the Saturn and Jupiter will be this close to one another.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: In what will be a treat for skywatchers across the world, the 'Great Conjunction', which is popularly known as 'Christmas Star', of our solar system's two largest planets -- Saturn and Jupiter -- will take place on Monday.

This rare celestial phenomenon, which will take place after nearly 400 years, will be visible in India from 6:30 pm to 7:30 pm.

Why the 'Great Conjunction' of Saturn and Jupiter is special?

Saturn and Jupiter pass by each other in every 20 years. However, this astronomical phenomenon is special this year's conjunction is special because this is the first time in 400 years when the Saturn and Jupiter will be this close to one another.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has said that this is the first time in nearly 800 years when the alignment of Saturn and Jupiter will occur in the night, allowing people across the world to see it.

"You can imagine the solar system to be a racetrack, with each of the planets as a runner in their own lane and the Earth toward the centre of the stadium," Henry Throop, one of NASA's astronomers said.

"From our vantage point, we’ll be able to be to see Jupiter on the inside lane, approaching Saturn all month and finally overtaking it on December 21," he added.

When and where to watch this extremely rare celestial event?

The NASA said that the 'Great Conjunction' of Saturn and Jupiter will take place on December 21. Coincidently, it will take place on Winter Solstice in Northern Hemisphere this year.

"The date of the conjunction is determined by the positions of Jupiter, Saturn, and the Earth in their paths around the Sun, while the date of the solstice is determined by the tilt of Earth’s axis. The solstice is the longest night of the year, so this rare coincidence will give people a great chance to go outside and see the solar system," said NASA's Throop.

Do I need special equipment to watch the 'Great Conjunction' of Saturn and Jupiter?

No, you don't need special types of equipment to watch the 'Great Conjunction' of Saturn and Jupiter. NASA has said that people across the world will be able to watch it after the sunset in their respective countries.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma