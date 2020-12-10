Once every 20 years, the orbits of Earth, Jupiter and Saturn align such as to make the gas giants appear close together in the night sky. This event called "great conjunction" is special this year because the two planets would not appear this close in night sky for next 60 years.

Gas giants Jupiter and Saturn will align in the night sky to appear like one bright star from Earth on December 21 in an event deemed the "greatest" of all periodic conjectures between the two planets for the next 60 years.

The two planets would get closer to each other over the coming weeks and will appear just a tenth of a degree apart, according to a statement by National Aeronautics and Space Administration.

"Over the first three weeks of December, watch each evening as the two planets get closer in the sky than they've appeared in two decades. Look for them low in the southwest in the hour after sunset. And on December 21st, the two giant planets will appear just a tenth of a degree apart -- that's about the thickness of a dime held at arm's length!" read a statement by NASA.

Astronomers will be able to see the two planets and their moons in the same field of view through binoculars or a small telescope. Saturn would even appear closer to Jupiter than some of latter's moons.

"This event is called a "great conjunction." These occur every 20 years this century as the orbits of Earth, Jupiter, and Saturn periodically align, making these two outer planets appear close together in our nighttime sky. Even so, this is the "greatest" great conjunction between Jupiter and Saturn for the next 60 years, with the two planets not appearing this close in the sky until 2080," the statement read.

The event will occur on December 21 -- the longest night in the northern hemisphere.

