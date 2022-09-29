Journalist Struggles To Stand While Reporting On Hurricane Ian, Internet Calls It 'Dramatic' | Watch

HURRICANE Ian battered Florida's southwest coast on Wednesday with the state witnessing heavy storms and intense rainfall.

More than a million residents in the state have lost power and several homes have been put under evacuation orders as the dangerous storm reaches the US. Meanwhile, a video of meteorologist Jim Cantore covering Hurricane Ian has been making rounds on the internet. In the video, he can clearly be seen being knocked off his feet. At first, he is seen standing on the ground, when a branch of a tree clashes with his leg which shook his balance and he falls down.

The reporter, further, struggles to stand up but he eventually takes the support of a street stop sign and stands up. He can be seen saying in the video, "I just can't stand up. I'm gettin' blown over."

Jim Cantore got hit by a flying tree branch during hurricane report pic.twitter.com/ybONC3VR51 — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) September 28, 2022

The video, meanwhile, has garnered more than 4.2 million views so far. While many called the video dramatic, others just asked the reporter to go home. "This is necessary?? We already know that it is a hurricane and that it is windy and it rains a lot," said a user.

Faire un direct c'est bien, le faire sans prendre la moindre précaution au péril de sa vie, pour 1 bonne image...c'est NON sans aucune réserve https://t.co/gYcnTkjLD7 — Salim Baungally 🇫🇷🇲🇺 (@salimbaungally) September 29, 2022

"Dramatic. Jim Cantore needs to retire. This shot is uncalled for (and SUPER funny!)," said a second user.

https://twitter.com/lakeinla/status/1575366930390609920

A third user lauded him for doing a live broadcast, however, asked the reporter to take precautions before taking risks. "Doing a live broadcast is good, doing it without taking the slightest precaution at the risk of your life, for 1 good image... it's NO without any reservations."

Meanwhile, Hurricane Ian sustained wind speeds up to 250km/h (155mph), bringing along heavy rains. Most of west-central Florida has witnessed rain and crushing winds due to hurricane Ian. Quoting the National Hurricane Center, Al Jazeera has reported "catastrophic" flooding and wind damage on Florida's southwest coast due to Hurricane Ian. Moreover, Cuba also started slowly restoring power on Wednesday after the hurricane completely collapsed the island's electricity grid and wreaked havoc.

