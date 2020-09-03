There are several screenshots of tweets that went viral, have a look

New Delhi| Jagran Trending Desk| In the wee hours of Thursday morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal website Twitter account was hacked . The hacker in a series of tweets asked the followers to donate to a relief fund through cryptocurrency.

The tweets have now been taken down. The hacker asked the followers to donate to the PM National Relief Fund through cryptocurrency.

There are several screenshots of tweets that went viral but from this it stood out that the hacker identified himself as John Wick.

PM Modi's Twitter account hacked.

Know all about the fictional character John Wick:

John Wick is a fictional character played by Keanu Reeves in a movie of the same name.

The story of the film goes like this- an ex-hitman who marks his comeback out of retirement to hunt down the gangsters that killed his beloved dog and took everything from him.

The movie is a three series franchise, it began with John Wick in 2014 followed by two sequels, John Wick: Chapter 2 in 2017, and John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum on in 2019.

The next franchise gives us the details about the character and how he was an orphan taken by a Russian Mafia who raised him as an assassin. He was also named as Baba Yaga or Boogeyman because of his ruthless behaviour. He also has a tattoo which reads "Fortis Fortuna Adiuvat" in Latin. This phrase, translated to say "Fortune Favors the Bold," is a motto of the Marine Corps.

There is a strange co-incidence in this story too, as the star who plays 'John Wick', Keanu Reeves's birthday was on 2nd September.

