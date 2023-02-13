Jet Airways CEO Asks Vodafone To 'Stop Calling'; What Happened Next Will Leave You In Splits

THERE are a lot of times when we receive phone calls from customer care services. While these calls can be ignored, sometimes it really becomes annoying as the companies keep calling despite telling them you don't need their services.

Something similar happened with the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jet Airways, Sanjiv Kapoor who took to Twitter and expressed his disappointment with Vodafone Idea over their "poor coverage" and continuous customer care calls.

In his tweet, the Jet Airways CEO mentioned that despite the fact that he had already mentioned to Vodafone Idea the reason behind switching to another service, they still keep calling him.

"Dear @ViCustomerCare: please stop calling me repeatedly trying to convince me not to switch carriers. I have told you why I am switching after 9 years: 1. Poor coverage in some parts of India, and 2. Inferior international roaming plans for some countries. That's all. Thanks," Kapoor wrote on Twitter.

Dear @ViCustomerCare : please stop calling me repeatedly trying to convince me not to switch carriers. I have told you why I am switching after 9 years: 1. Poor coverage in some parts of India, and 2. Inferior international roaming plans for some countries. That's all. Thanks. — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) February 12, 2023

Interestingly, Vodafone also replied to his complaint and said that the company will get in touch with him.

"Hi Sanjiv! I can understand this has caused difficulties for you. I’ve made a note of your concern. Will get in touch with you shortly-Vandana," read the reply.

Meanwhile, annoyed Kapoor also replied to this and said, "Please DON'T get in touch with me. That is my entire point! I have received a dozen calls since yesterday. Stop the calls pleas, that's all!"

Please DON'T get in touch with me. That is my entire point! I have received a dozen calls since yesterday. Stop the calls pleas, that's all! — Sanjiv Kapoor (@TheSanjivKapoor) February 12, 2023

"Just got another call, asking if I am having any "problem" with my service. What will it take to stop these calls? Any senior Vi management on Twitter??? This is unacceptable and absurd," added Kapoor.

Meanwhile, netizens also shared similar experiences in the comment section. "You are one lucky customer. At least they are calling you. My complaint is unresolved for last 2 weeks. All I get is messages that they would resolve in 24 hrs!!" wrote a user.

"Good sir, I've ported VI services after 17 years, 2 years back, now enjoying other carrier services," a second said.