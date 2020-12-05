Jeff Bezos described the BE-7 engine as a high-performance engine and said that this engine can throttle down to 2,000 pound-force for a "precise landing" on the moon.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Amazon founder Jeff Bezos who has joined hands with NASA for its Artemis programme, in which the space agency has outlined a plan to return to the Moon by 2024 is all set for its upcoming programme. Jeff Bezos shared the video on his Instagram and has left the netizens awestruck.

Taking to Instagram, Bezos shared a video of a BE-7 rocket engine and he captioned the post that read, "will take the first woman to the surface of the Moon.” In the caption, he also explained about the engine. “The BE-7 is a high-performance, additively manufactured liquid hydrogen/liquid oxygen lunar landing engine with 10,000 lbf of thrust — deep throttling down to 2,000 lbf for a precise landing on the Moon."

He further described the BE-7 engine as a high-performance engine and said that this engine can throttle down to 2,000 pound-force for a "precise landing" on the moon. Mr Bezos further added in his post that this programme has been tested for a cumulative 1,245 seconds.

After he shared the video on the photo-sharing platform, the video has so far garnered more than 4.1 lakh views at the time of writing this article.

Netizens went gaga after watching this video, one of the users commented, "Awesome." While another wrote, "WOW it is amazing."

Blue Origin is a company run by Jeff and it has now collaborated with aerospace giants last year for building a lunar landing system, an ambitious goal of Washington DC to put humans back on the moon by 2024. The project is named as NASA’s Artemis program.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma