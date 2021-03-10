JEE Main topper Guramrit Singh, who scored 100 percentile in the February session, has left the internet berserk after he said that he will reappear in the next session. Read on to know more.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: JEE Main topper Guramrit Singh has left the internet berserk after he said that he will reappear in the next session, that is, April-May session 2021. Yes, you read that right, Guramrit, who scored 100 percentile, wishes to reappear for the next session just to boost his confidence for JEE Advanced exam.

“I will seek advice from my teachers before applying for the April or May sessions. While my entire focus is on Advanced and CBSE exams, another attempt in JEE Main will help me prepare for further challenges,” News18 quoted Guramrit Singh saying.

To boost confidence, students try various thing except appearing for exams twice. However, 18-year-old Guramrit has taken up this challenge to prepare himself for upcoming challenges he might face while taking the JEE Advanced exam. As soon as this news broke out, netizens started pouring in hilarious memes and messages asking, 'Why?'.

One of the users wrote, "Guramrit Singh who scored 100 percentile in JEE mains, planning another attempt. Yha logo se ek baar nhi ho pa rha or inhe 2 baar karna hai Face with tears of joy students apke espr kya vichar hai??"

Guramrit Singh who scored 100 percentile in JEE mains, planning another attempt

Yha logo se ek baar nhi ho pa rha or inhe 2 baar karna hai 😂 students apke espr kya vichar hai?? — Smriti Chawla (@SmritiChawla14) March 9, 2021

Another user wrote, "The first attempt and the results were not enough for him, he wants another try to boost his confidence."

The first attempt and the results were not enough for him, he wants another try to boost his confidence. 😩😩😩https://t.co/kZ0WBPDCFj — Aavinash Chaliha (@aavinashchaliha) March 9, 2021

Here have a look at the hilarious reactions:

Guramrit Singh might have the brains to top the JEE (Mains) but might lack common sense https://t.co/EGUrxu3XG7 — Abhinandan Nahata (@cricketgyani_an) March 10, 2021

Meanwhile, a total of six students topped the JEE Main exams held in February-Guramrit Singh from Chandigarh, Saket Jha from Rajasthan, Siddhant Mukherjee from Maharashtra, Pravar Kataria, Ranjim Prabal Das from Delhi and Ananth Krishna Kadambi from Gujarat. Just like Guramrit, UP state topper Pal Aggarwal who cored 99.98 percentile in the exam is not satisfied with his marks.

Speaking to News18, 17-year-old said that she will reappear for the exam again to score a perfect 100. For unversed, she is not just the state topper but also secures fourth positions among female students. This year, 6.20 lakh students appeared for JEE Mains exam in February, out of which 1.87 lakh were females, and none secured perfect 100. By reappearing, Pal wants to change that.

