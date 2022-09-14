JCB Carries Accident Victim To Hospital In Madhya Pradesh's Katni District; Watch Viral Video

IN A SHOCKING incident that took place in Katni district of Madhya Pradesh, an accident victim was carried to the hospital in a JCB machine after the ambulance couldn't arrive on time.

The victim met with a bike accident in Barhi town of Katni district in Madhya Pradesh. Soon after the accident took place he dialed 108 but the ambulance was not available as the agency that provided ambulance services got changed, said Pradeep Mudhiya, Chief Medical and Health Officer.

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh: Accident victim in Katni taken to hospital in a JCB as the ambulance got late in arriving at the accident spot (13.09) pic.twitter.com/f2qcMvUmcV — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 14, 2022

"Victim had a bike accident in Barhi and called 108 but ambulance wasn't available as a related agency providing ambulance services got changed. Ambulance was coming from a nearby town and got late. Proposal sent for new ambulance," said Mudhiya as quoted by the news agency ANI.

A video of the same has also gone viral on the internet. The video shows two people standing along with the accident victim lying down on the lifter or the front part of the JCB. As soon as the victim reaches the hospital, four men lift him and lay him on a stretcher.

Meanwhile, Pushpendra Vishwakarma who is the local Janpad Panchayat member and owner of the JCB machine, in a conversation with the Indian Express mentioned that the accident victim got his leg fractured during the accident at Khitauli Road.

While speaking about why the victim was carried in a JCB machine, he also stated that the ambulance couldn't arrive on time and nearly three to four rickshaw drivers refused to help.

"He (accident victim) had a fractured leg in the accident at Khitauli Road. But with no ambulance being available and three to four auto rickshaw drivers refusing to help, the injured had to be taken to the hospital by my JCB machine," he informed as quoted by the Indian Express.

This is not the first time when an incident like this took place in Madhya Pradesh. Reportedly, a video of a similar incident went viral on social media which showed a pregnant woman being carried on a JCB machine in the Neemuch district after the ambulance couldn't reach her house due to heavy flooding in the area.