Japanese scientists, after incubating the microbe samples, were able to revive almost all of the microorganisms.

New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: Scientists in Japan have successfully revived about a 100-million-year-old microbes from the bottom of Ocean, from the time period that was when Dinosaurs were at their peak on Earthy lifelines.

The microbes were laying dormant at the Ocean bed for millions of years, going on to display the remarkable range of survival capabilities. With barely any oxygen or food for several eons altogether, the microbes sprang back to life in the lab.

The research was carried out by Japan Agency for Marine-Earth Science and Technology, which analysed the ancient sediment samples deposited at the sea bed of South Pacific. The South Pacific is the region where far fewer nutrients are present in the ocean sediments, making it almost an ideal site to maintain life over various millennia without much interruption.

"When I found them, I was first sceptical whether the findings are from some mistake or a failure in the experiment," said lead author of the study Yuki Morono.

"We now know that there is no age limit for (organisms in the) sub-seafloor biosphere," Yuki was further quoted as saying by the AFP.

Steven D'Hondt, a co-author of the study said that the microbes were extracted from the oldest sediment drilled from the sea bed.

"In the oldest sediment we've drilled, with the least amount of food, there are still living organisms, and they can wake up, grow and multiply," D'Hondt said, while adding that levels of energy for the revived seabed microbes "are million of times lower than that of surface microbes.”

The research published in the ‘Nature Communications’ journal goes on to prove the remarkable survival power of some of Earth's simplest living organisms.

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta