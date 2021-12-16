New Delhi | Jagran Trending Desk: You a food delivery app dependent? It seems nowadays they have expanded thier delivery radius and made it into space! Yes, you heard it right. The Uber Eats, food delivery app achieved something out of the world as it made its first-ever delivery in an international space station. The app made its first delivery from Earth to space on Saturday by sending meals to the astronauts in the International Space Station.

And well, that's not it! There is something more, what if we tell you that the Uber delivery was made by a Japanese Billionaire. Yes! Japanese entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa served as the delivery boy and took the Uber eats first delivery in space to astronauts.

Uber Eats posted a video of the food being delivered in the International Space Station by Yusaku on Twitter and wrote, "Uber Eats delivery continues to evolve. One after another to places that are not delivering now." The post also thanked Mr. Maezawa for the delivery. "

Take a look at the video here:

Go anywhere ✅



Get anything ✅



Final frontier? Nah, this is just the beginning!#UberEats in space #Deliveredtospace



🚀✨🌔 https://t.co/nhf7b5KmOJ — Uber Eats (@UberEats) December 14, 2021

As per the reports, Maezwa Began his space trip when he was jetted off on Wednesday from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan and arrived at the ISS after a 9-hour journey. He is planning to stay at the space station for 12 more days.

"I just delivered some delicious food. Thank you for giving me the opportunity to handle the first food delivery to space," said Mr Yusaku.

"One small handoff for Yusaku Maezawa, one giant delivery for Yusaku Meazawa, one giant delivery for Uber eats!" said Uber Eats CEO Dara Khosrowshahi in his statement.

"With dishes including boiled mackerel in miso, beef bowl cooked in sweet sauce, simmered chicken with bamboo shoots, and braised pork, Uber Eats and Maezawa treated the astronauts to a delicious meal that was a welcome break from standard space food," Uber said in a statement.

Earlier, the Japanese Billionaire rode a Russian Soyuz spacecraft last week. He has also booked a SpaceX mission to fly around the moon in the Starship spacecraft in the year 2023.

Posted By: Ashita Singh